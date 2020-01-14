FY2020 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 171,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

