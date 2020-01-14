FY2020 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $188.44 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $157.14 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

