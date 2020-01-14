FY2020 EPS Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Reduced by DA Davidson

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. DA Davidson has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on LB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Shares of LB stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.