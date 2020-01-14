FY2020 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,720,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $151,515.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

