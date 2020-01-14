FY2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

RRC opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 66,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

