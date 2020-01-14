FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trade Desk Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $288.17 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $293.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.02 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,006,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,048,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,111 shares of company stock valued at $53,794,353 in the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

