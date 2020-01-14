FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Icon Plc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.81 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.56.

Shares of ICLR opened at $168.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $173.00.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Icon by 6,790.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after acquiring an additional 528,992 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Icon by 51.7% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in Icon during the third quarter worth about $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

