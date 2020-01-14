FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zurich Insurance Group AG Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $41.09 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

