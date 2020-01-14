FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Burcon NutraScience Corp Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Burcon NutraScience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Beacon Securities analyst S. Churchill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BU opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16. Burcon NutraScience has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 million and a P/E ratio of -17.59.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

