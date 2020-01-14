G.Research Comments on Elanco Animal Health’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Investment analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

ELAN stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 175.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 229,658 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $3,218,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 71.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 358,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 149,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

