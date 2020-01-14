Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,325 ($17.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.81. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61).

In other news, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total value of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total value of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

