Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPS. Wedbush decreased their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

