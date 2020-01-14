Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

GTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of GTX opened at $9.95 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.54 EPS. Garrett Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 28.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.