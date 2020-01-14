GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOP opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $784.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.