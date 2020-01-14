Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.