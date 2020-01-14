Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $20,203,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE:NWL opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

