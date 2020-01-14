Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,055,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

