Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 77,964 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,964 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of TMUS opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

