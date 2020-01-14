Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 99 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after acquiring an additional 901,977 shares during the period. OZ Management LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the second quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 611,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.52.

SHW stock opened at $574.86 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $371.00 and a 1-year high of $597.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.08 and its 200-day moving average is $541.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

