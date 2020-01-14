Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.49

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 4771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GZPFY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

