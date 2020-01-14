Genedrive (LON:GDR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON GDR opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. Genedrive has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

In other Genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,259.67).

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

