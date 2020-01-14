General Dynamics Co. (GD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

