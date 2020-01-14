General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,567,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,461,000 after buying an additional 2,462,102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

