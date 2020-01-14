General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 243.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

