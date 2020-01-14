Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

GCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 185.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 123,191 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

