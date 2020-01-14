Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,705 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.