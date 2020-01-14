GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.