Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

