Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.73. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

