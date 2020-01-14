Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

GLBZ opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.33. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

