Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 207.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of GWRS opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 million, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.08. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.