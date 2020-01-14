Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSS shares. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.