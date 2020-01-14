Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,948,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDP shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

