Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) versus Banco Bradesco (NASDAQ:BAK) Critical Review

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Green Plains has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Plains and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 3 0 2.75 Banco Bradesco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Green Plains presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.58%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Green Plains’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Plains and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $3.86 billion 0.13 $15.92 million ($2.17) -6.20 Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.35 $773.65 million $1.97 8.35

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Green Plains shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -2.46% -18.33% -8.92% Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Green Plains on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to beef processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegars, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated through 32 ethanol storage facilities; 7 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,840 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

