Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Greif posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Greif has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 3,506.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 57.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.