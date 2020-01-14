Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Greif stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. Greif’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 19.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Greif by 57.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

