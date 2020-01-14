Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €133.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNR1. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €137.57 ($159.96).

HNR1 stock opened at €172.50 ($200.58) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.13.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

