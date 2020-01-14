Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

OSW has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

OSW opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

