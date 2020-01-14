Head to Head Analysis: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86 Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 6 0 2.45

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $51.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -19.57% -8.12% -5.31% Silicon Motion Technology 13.16% 13.22% 10.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 1.02 -$2.15 million $0.53 25.55 Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 3.58 $98.07 million $3.41 15.41

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

