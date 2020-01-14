Head-To-Head Analysis: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Health Catalyst (NYSE:HCAT)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 5.50% 5.88% 4.59% Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 0 10 0 3.00 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.51%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.57%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than HUYA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $678.27 million 6.77 -$281.83 million $0.10 210.40 Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats Health Catalyst on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

