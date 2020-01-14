Head-To-Head Comparison: Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) vs. Agilysys (NYSE:AGYS)

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Godaddy and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Godaddy 4.10% 19.05% 2.57% Agilysys -7.99% -12.04% -7.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Godaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Godaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Godaddy and Agilysys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Godaddy $2.66 billion 4.71 $77.10 million $0.63 115.33 Agilysys $140.84 million 4.39 -$13.16 million ($0.57) -45.81

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Godaddy and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Godaddy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Agilysys 0 0 4 0 3.00

Godaddy currently has a consensus price target of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Agilysys has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Godaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Godaddy is more favorable than Agilysys.

Risk & Volatility

Godaddy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Godaddy beats Agilysys on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It also offers presence products, such as GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites; and social media management services. In addition, the company offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience. It also provides support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

