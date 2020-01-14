Head to Head Survey: Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) vs. Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -32.59% -46.91% -13.79% Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluralsight and Sify Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million 10.92 -$97.11 million ($1.46) -12.34 Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.16 $15.45 million $0.10 12.60

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pluralsight and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80 Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $25.78, suggesting a potential upside of 43.05%. Sify Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Volatility & Risk

Pluralsight has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Pluralsight on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

