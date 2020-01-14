Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.