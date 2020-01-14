Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.73. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 141,249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 232.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.