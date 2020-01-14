Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

