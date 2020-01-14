HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €47.38 ($55.09) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

