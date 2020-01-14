Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.03.

HP opened at $46.25 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 280,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

