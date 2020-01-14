Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.60 ($101.86).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €93.02 ($108.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.53. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

