Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.60 ($101.86).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €93.54 ($108.77) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.53. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

