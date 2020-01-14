Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 240,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

